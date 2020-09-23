Indiana State University plans to conduct a vigil at 7 p.m. Thursday in honor of Tina Delva, an 18-year-old freshman from Indianapolis who was fatally shot Friday while leaving a party that took place in the 300 block of South Sixth Street.
The vigil will take place at the patio area of Cromwell Hall near Fourth Street, according to an announcement from ISU President Deborah Curtis.
In her communication to the campus community, Curtis said, "These past few days have been hard on many of us following the tragic loss of our fellow Sycamore, Tina Delva. I have been in ongoing communication with Tina’s mother to offer our condolences and the support of Indiana State University. We grieve with Tina’s family and words alone cannot express our sorrow. We honor her memory through the actions that we will be taking now and over the course of this academic year."
Curtis said that many have been personally impacted by Delva's loss. "During this difficult time, we want to remind students that the Student Counseling Center is available for grief counseling. Indiana State will uplift Tina’s memory at future university events and our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with her family and friends," the president said.
ISU's Division of Student Affairs has been working with students to organize the vigil. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Terre Haute police are continuing their investigation into Delva's death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.