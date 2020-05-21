A student lab space inside Indiana State University’s Federal Hall has been named in recognition of a $25,000 gift from the family of the late Tom and Dotty Bilyeu, founders of Terre Haute business Tabco.
ISU’s Board of Trustees on May 8 approved the naming of room 002 of Federal Hall to “Tabco – Tom and Dotty Bilyeu Lab.”
“The Scott College of Business is very excited to receive this gift from the family of Tom and Dotty Bilyeu, and we sincerely thank the family members for thinking of the Scott College,” said Jack Maynard, interim dean. “Tom and Dotty, and Tabco, have been great partners with the college and university, and we are honored to have their names on one of our classrooms.”
The gift will support ISU’s Bridge the Gap Scholarship, a need-based initiative.
“The Bridge the Gap Scholarship is more important than ever to our students; this scholarship will make it possible for deserving students to complete their business degree at ISU,” Maynard said.
Tom and Dotty Bilyeu founded Tabco, a full-service printing distributor and manufacturer, in Terre Haute in 1978, and remained active in its operations until 2012.
One of their children, Brad Bilyeu, a 1977 graduate of Scott College, said, “Tom and Dotty were proud to be a part of the Indiana State community, and together they witnessed and understood the value that the institution brings to the Wabash Valley and beyond."
While neither had college degrees, "They knew how important it was and they were pleased to be able to see three of their four children and five of their 10 grandchildren attend ISU," Brad Bilyeu said.
The naming of the lab space honors the family’s long-standing connection to Terre Haute, ISU, and the business community.
“As our parents started from little and were able to become successful, we hope their legacy inspires others to continue on through hardships and financial troubles and reach their goals, most importantly that of a college degree,” said the couple’s son, Kris Bilyeu.
