Indiana State University has lifted its moratorium on fraternity/sorority recruitment and new member activities, Andy Morgan, interim vice president for student affairs, announced today.
A communication from Morgan to fraternity/sorority leaders and advisers stated, "Due to the reduction in student quarantine and isolation cases, the moratorium announced Sept. 2 for fraternities and sororities on recruitment and new member activities is now lifted. Student organizations are encouraged to hold events virtually," the communication stated.
It also stated that "fall event planning COVID-19 related guidance for large events and gatherings," as well as temporary student directives for the prevention of COVID-19, will remain in effect for all in-person activities.
Additional guidelines for all student organizations will be shared later today, the communication stated.
On Sept. 2, Morgan indicated that a disproportionate number of students in Greek organizations were in isolation and quarantine because of COVID-19. He also had stated the moratorium would be reassessed weekly based on data from the Vigo County Health Department and ISU.
Today's ISU COVID-19 dashboard indicates that 17 students have COVID-19, with two isolating on campus and 15 isolating off campus. No employees were positive for COVID-19, based on results as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
The dashboard also indicated 73 students were in quarantine, nine on campus and 64 off campus. Eight employees were quarantining off campus.
