This year's Indiana State University homecoming celebration will feature a week full of events culminating with the Blue & White Parade and football game Saturday.
Some of the highlights:
Tonight
• Sycamore Showcase, 6-7:30 p.m., ISU Arena — The event will feature the men’s and women’s basketball teams and their new head coaches. There will be giveaways and one student will have the opportunity to win $10,000 in the Terre Haute Chevy Shootout.
Tuesday
• Sycamore Sync, 7-9 p.m., Hulman Center — Student organizations compete in a lip sync and dance competition.
Wednesday
• Blue Light Party, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Parking lot at Fifth Street and Chestnut — Students get a blue light stick and free samples from local food vendors (while supplies last). There will be a live DJ.
Friday
• Tricycle Derby, 4 p.m., Michael Simmons Activity Center-Recreation East Track — Student teams race on specially built tricycles. The Tricycle Derby started in 1963.
• Stroll-Off, Do It For the Culture, 7 p.m., Tilson Auditorium — Dancing competition among groups doing The Stroll, sponsored by ISU’s National Pan-Hellenic Council.
Saturday
• Blue & White Parade, 9 a.m. — An ISU and Terre Haute tradition since the 1920s. The parade route starts at Ninth Street and Wabash Avenue. It goes west on Wabash to Fifth Street, then north on Fifth Street to Chestnut Street. The Grand Marshal is Noah Malone, an ISU sophomore and three-time medal winner at the Tokyo Paralympics.
• College Open Houses, 9-11 a.m. — New for this year, ISU’s colleges, including the Honors College, and the Cunningham Memorial Library, will have open houses for visitors.
• Sycamore Village, 11-1 p.m., East Gate near large Alumni Association tent, Memorial Stadium — Campus organizations will have tents for Sycamores to socialize and enjoy food and drinks, which will be for sale. Food choices include ribeye sandwiches and brat burgers. A ticket for the football game is not needed to enter Sycamore Village. No outside food or drink is allowed and a bag policy is in effect. Sycamore Village will not be open after 1 p.m.
• Homecoming football game, 1 p.m., Memorial Stadium — The Sycamores face Youngstown State. A bag policy is in effect. Tailgating is closed during the game, including halftime.
Sunday
• Homecleaning, 1-3 p.m., check-in at patio in front of Tirey Hall — Volunteers clean up Wabash Avenue from campus to Memorial Stadium. Trash bags and gloves provided.
