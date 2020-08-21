Twenty-seven Indiana State University students and four employees currently have COVID-19, according to an online dashboard introduced today.

Five of those students are isolating on campus, while 22 are isolating off campus, the university reported.

In addition, 70 students are in quarantine, with 21 quarantining on campus and 49 off campus. Sixteen employees also are on quarantine, the dashboard indicated.

Those in isolation have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Those in quarantine had “close contact” with someone who is positive. ISU is using the definition of “close contact” provided by the Centers for Disease Control and the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISU introduced its online dashboard today to inform campus about the number of students and employees who are in isolation or quarantine because of COVID-19.

The dashboard will report separate numbers for students and employees. It will be updated by noon on weekdays, based on the previous day’s numbers at 11:59 p.m. It is located at www.indstate.edu/covid/dashboard.

“The dashboard will provide a transparent measure of how the virus is impacting our campus community,” ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said. “It is important to share with our students, faculty, and staff, who are working hard to make this community as safe as possible for an on-campus fall semester.”

Curtis noted that Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County Health Commissioner, said in a meeting with ISU officials this week that he recommends against using a single metric to decide whether to continue with an on-campus semester.

Brucken said that for any entity, multiple variables should play into changes in operations.

ISU’s dashboard will follow privacy laws and not reveal information that would make someone individually identifiable. The dashboard will only reflect information known as of the date and time listed.