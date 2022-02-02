Indiana State University classes will be dismissed at 1 p.m. today because of National Weather Service forecasts for a winter storm, including ice and significant snowfall, according to a campus announcement.
If it is feasible for faculty to teach remotely, that is strongly encouraged, the announcement stated. "But students should be given latitude in terms of attendance and not penalized if they are unable to attend on short notice."
Classes on Thursday "should be taught via distance if possible. Due to the pandemic, ISU is in a much better position to continue instruction for one day via distance, and students should expect to participate in all of their classes this week. Please stay alert for further announcements as conditions evolve."
Employees and supervisors should monitor conditions and make decisions in the best interest of safety and campus operations, the announcement said.
If employees are able to work remotely on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, that is encouraged. Because the campus will remain open it is essential that many functions continue, particularly to serve students who live on campus, the announcement stated.
The men’s basketball game against Drake at 7 p.m. today at Hulman Center will go on as scheduled the school stated, adding that the visiting team arrived yesterday. The game will be televised on ESPN Plus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.