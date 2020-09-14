Indiana’s Call and Learn free tutoring service for K-12 students is once again being offered by retired teachers, courtesy of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association.
The service begins Tuesday, and no internet is needed. Retired teachers will assist Indiana's K-12 students with language arts, math, science, and social studies.
Students can call 1-877-45-STUDY toll-free [1-877-457-8839], 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays.
Students in grades K-6 connect with a general education teacher. Grades 7-12 connect with a teacher with expertise on a specific subjects: math, science, language arts and social studies.
All calls are anonymous and recorded; student privacy is guaranteed and no student data is gathered.
There is no limit to how long calls last or the number of times a person can call. Parents and caregivers are welcome to contact the hotline for assistance with students in their homes.
Volunteers use the phone, not internet, and they do not have access to student homework.
The service is available to all students, regardless of whether their school is engaged in remote learning, in-person learning or any combination.
Among the volunteers is Cathy Frakes, a retired Clay Community Schools middle school math teacher.
"I miss working with students and helping them with math," she said. "It's something I can do to use my math skills and my love of kids' skills," she said. "I feel like I'm helping a little bit" during a challenging time in education, with the COVID-19 pandemic.
She taught at North Clay Middle School.
The new, free service was first launched in spring, when children were at home at couldn't always get the help they needed, at the time they needed it, Frakes said. A major goal was to assist students who didn't have internet access.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.