INDIANAPOLIS, March 19, 2020 -- Earlier this week, members of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association sent a letter to state legislators and the governor outlining necessary relief items needed for the hospitality industry.
“The hospitality industry in Indiana before this pandemic employed 14 percent of Hoosiers. Now, that number has been decimated,” Patrick Tamm, CEO/President of InRLA said. “Our industry has been among the hardest hit economically by this crisis. Hundreds of thousands of employees, restaurant owners, hotel managers and other Hoosiers in the hospitality industry are relying on our state government to aid them in this desperate time of need.”
The association is encouraging those who support those in the hospitality industry, which has long been the backbone of Indiana’s economy, to text INRLA to 52886 to send a message to state leadership that hospitality needs immediate action.
Among 10 key asks to legislators and Governor Holcomb, the letter includes the following relief measures:
Employees impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns shall be eligible for unemployment insurance, waiving the waiting period for receipt of benefits and the condition of the work-search requirement.
Employees are eligible to take medical leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act if they are ordered or recommended to quarantine by the Department of Health or another medical professional.
Twelve month deferral of real and personal property taxes – interest free (beginning April 1, 2020)
Twelve month deferral of sales, food & beverage, innkeeper taxes for hotels and restaurants - interest free (beginning immediately).
“Restaurants and hotels have had to close their doors. They have been forced to sustain operations unlike ever before,” Tamm said. “They will not be able to survive this economic stop without some assistance. They have always been there to serve us, now it is time we are there for them.”
