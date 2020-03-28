The Indiana State Department of Health on Saturday reported an additional 251 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths as the virus continues to spread throughout the Hoosier state.
Saturday's tally brings Indiana's total number of cases to 1,232 and deaths to 31, including one announced Friday in Vigo County.
The state said it has so far tested 8,407 people, up from Friday's total of 6,936.
Vigo and Vermillion counties each picked up an additional case, per the state's reporting, while Sullivan's total held steady at one. Neither Clay or Parke counties have a confirmed case.
The death of a COVID-19 patient in Vigo County was one of seven that added to the state's growing total.
A Friday afternoon update to the Vigo County Health Department’s website showed a total of four cases, up one from the day before, as well as the first death.
The individual who died was in their mid-50s, said Joni Wise, of the Vigo County Health Department. She declined to say whether the person was a male or female.
The person, who had numerous underlying health conditions, was hospitalized on March 18 and died Thursday. Test results came back today, Wise said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has more than doubled state-wide since Wednesday, the state health department reported Friday. The number of deaths has doubled from Tuesday’s report of 12.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said the projected illness peak is expected in mid- to late April in Indiana, according to the Associated Press.
She said the Indiana projection was based on modeling by state agencies and considered how the virus has spread in other states.
A statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb took effect Wednesday, with exemptions for essential businesses to remain open and for necessary trips for food and medicine.
COVID-19 testing has been limited around the state, but Holcomb said the locations of confirmed cases show the virus has spread to all parts of Indiana.
