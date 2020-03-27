Indiana State Department of Health on Friday reported 338 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 981.
The department has also now attributed 24 deaths to the virus, up from 17.
The state has so far administered 6,936 tests, up from 4,651 on Thursday.
Vigo and Sullivan counties reported no additional cases while Clay, Parke and Vermillion counties still report none.
The counties around Indianapolis continue to be hardest hit with Marion County reporting 484 cases, Hamilton County has 52 and Johnson County has 42. Lake County in north west Indiana has 47 confirmed cases.
