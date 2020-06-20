Indiana reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, cases surpass 42K

INDIANAPOLIS — Nineteen more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 while the state's total diagnosed cases of the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus has surpassed 42,000, state health officials said Saturday.
Indiana's new deaths raised the state's confirmed fatalities from COVID-19 to 2,346, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
The state agency has also recorded 190 fatalities considered coronavirus-related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results. Those deaths give Indiana 2,536 confirmed or presumed deaths from the respiratory disease caused by the virus.
The state health department also reported 411 more coronavirus cases Saturday, raising Indiana’s total confirmed cases to 42,061.
To date, 401,802 test results have been reported to the state agency and 10.5% of those results have been positive for the coronavirus.
Statewide findings released Wednesday as part of an ongoing study show that the virus’ spread has lessened in recent weeks across Indiana, but state health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box has cautioned that Indiana still has active transmission of the virus. She's urged Hoosiers to continue to protect themselves and the most vulnerable through social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing.
Local numbers
In Vigo County, there have been 209 confirmed cases, nine deaths attributable to COVID-19 and one death in which coronavirus was present but not the cause of death, according to the Virgo County Health Department.
Elsewhere in the Wabash Valley, Clay County has reported 56 cases and three deaths, Parke County 20 cases and no deaths, Sullivan County 41 cases and one death and Vermillion County 13 cases and no deaths, according to the ISDH.
In Illinois, Edgar County has reported six confirmed cases, Clark County has reported 13 confirmed cases and Crawford County has reported 17 confirmed cases. None of the counties has reported any deaths.
Illinois has reported 136,104 cases of COVID-19 infection and 6,625 deaths. A total of 1,336,968 Illinoisans have been tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
For the Illinois map of coronavirus data and other information, visit https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.
