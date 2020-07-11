Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.