The Indiana State Department of Health today (Saturday, July 11) announced that 793 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
That brings to 51,079 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, according to ISDH. As of today, about 36 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,563 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 8 over the previous day.
Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 558,146 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 550,562 on Friday.
