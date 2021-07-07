The shooting death of Terre Haute Police Department detective Greg Ferency drew heartfelt reactions from a variety of officials around the state Wednesday.
• Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb offered the following statement:
“The tragic events that unfolded today are senseless. Our heart breaks for Detective Greg Ferency’s family, loved ones and those who served with him every day protecting the residents of the Wabash Valley.
“Janet and I are thinking of the Terre Haute Police Department, the community and Detective Ferency’s family as I know they will be steadfast in honoring his life, service and dedication to the residents of Vigo County.”
• Congressman Larry Bucshon also released a statement after the shooting:
“This afternoon, a Terre Haute policeman was shot and killed in the line of duty. Once again, the Terre Haute community has experienced the hard loss of a law enforcement officer who has dedicated their life to keeping our streets safe and community secure. The senseless act of violence seen today at the Vigo County federal building is a gross injustice and my heart goes out to the family and friends of this brave officer.”.
• Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch offered the following statement regarding the death:
“I want to send my heartfelt prayers to Terre Haute and Hoosier law enforcement across Indiana, after learning of the violent and careless assault on Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency. Attacks on the brave men and women who answer the call to be our heroes and protect our citizens and state will not be tolerated.
“Detective Ferency was an honorable servant, who kept drugs off our streets and partnered with federal authorities to defend Hoosiers and his community. I am keeping Ferency’s family and those who worked side by side with him during his 30 years of service in my thoughts as we come together to honor his commitment to making Indiana a safer place.”
• Sgt. Matt Ames from the Indiana State Police’s Putnamville office tweeted:
“One of our fellow brothers in blue senselessly lost his life in the line of duty. ISP Putnamville extends our thoughts & prayers to the family of Det. Greg Ferency & the THPD. We pray that everyone can come together to heal & work alongside each other. #ThinBlueLine”
• Pacers Sports & Entertainment also tweeted about Ferency:
“We are praying for Detective Ferency and his family, as well as all our public safety officers risking so much to keep us safe.”
