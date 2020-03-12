Indiana now has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health reports this morning.
The two additional cases are from St. Joseph and Marion counties and the individuals are adults.
IDOH has updated its new COVID-19 online dashboard to reflect the two additional presumptive positive cases.
The results include tests performed both at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and through a private laboratory and bring to 12 the number of Hoosiers who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak will be provided later today.
