Indiana now has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health reports this morning.

The two additional cases are from St. Joseph and Marion counties and the individuals are adults.

IDOH has updated its new COVID-19 online dashboard to reflect the two additional presumptive positive cases.

The results include tests performed both at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and through a private laboratory and bring to 12 the number of Hoosiers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak will be provided later today.

