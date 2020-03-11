Here is this morning's update from the Indiana State Department of Health:
INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has updated its new COVID-19 online dashboard to reflect four additional presumptive positive cases.
The patients reside in Howard and Johnson counties and are all adults. This brings to 10 the number of Hoosiers who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The dashboard can be found at https://on.in.gov/COVID19 and will be updated daily at 10 a.m.
Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak will be provided later today.
