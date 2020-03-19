INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 15 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 56 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
Two Hoosiers have died. The state reports 380 people tested through ISDH and CDC.
The new cases include the first confirmed cases in Owen and Tippecanoe counties.
The list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/, which is updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence.
Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.
