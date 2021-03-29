The state of Indiana needs lifeguards.
After COVID-19 forced public swimming pools in Indiana State Parks to close last year, a Memorial Day weekend opening is anticipated for each park property if enough lifeguards can be recruited and certified in time.
Lifeguards are being recruited for state pools and aquatic centers including Shakamak, Turkey Run County and Lieber State Recreation Area.
The DNR welcomes back lifeguards who worked before last year’s closures and seeks to train new lifeguards. Lifeguard training includes virtual coursework followed by a water skills assessment test. Lifeguard positions are open to applicants age 16 and older. For more information, contact the state park property nearest you. State Parks property phone numbers are listed at stateparks.IN.gov under “Find a park”.
Beaches will open for swimming on Memorial Day weekend at Chain O’Lakes, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Summit Lake, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, at Starve Hollow and Deam Lake SRAs, at Brookville, Cagles Mill (Lieber SRA), Cecil M. Harden (Raccoon SRA), Hardy, Mississinewa, Monroe, Patoka, and Salamonie lakes, and at Ferdinand State Forest.
The aquatic center at Abe Martin Lodge at Brown County State Park and the pools at Clifty Inn (Clifty Falls State Park), Potawatomi Inn (Pokagon State Park), Spring Mill Inn (Spring Mill State Park), and Turkey Run Inn (Turkey Run State Park) will continue to remain open for guests at each inn while in compliance with any COVID-19 restrictions.
The pools at Mounds and Harmonie state parks will not open this year. DNR is evaluating the best option at those respective state parks for guests and the respective communities.
