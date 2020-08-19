Indiana joining federal program for $300 jobless aid boost

FILE - In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, Gov. Eric Holcomb wears a mask in Kokomo, Ind. Indiana will have a statewide face mask mandate starting next week, joining many other states in the attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can't be maintained. The order will take effect Monday July 27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)