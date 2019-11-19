Indiana Speaker of the House Brian Bosma today announced this session will be his last, as he will not seek re-election.
Bosma is to become national chairman of the Republican Legislative Campaign Committee.
Bosma, 62, has been a member of the Indiana House since 1986. He led the House from 2004 to 2006 and resumed the top post in 2010. He represents parts of Hamilton, Hancock and Marion counties.
Fellow Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb offered the following statement on Bosma' announcement.
“So many know Brian Bosma for his contributions of unparalleled consequence at a time when our state needed strength in the Speaker’s Chair. Others know him for his incredible capacity to give to causes serving those most in need.
"Since the turn of this century, I’ve come to know Brian as a trusted friend, and for that reason alone, he’ll remain on my speed dial. Speaker
"Bosma’s the type of state leader you don’t replace, you only follow. I’m wishing Brian and Cheryl an equally personally fulfilling next chapter in life, once this one comes to a close.”
This story will be updated.
