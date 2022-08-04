Indiana GOP lawmakers settle on $200 for tax rebate payments

Indiana state Rep. Wendy McNamara, left, R-Evansville, speaks with reporters alongside House Speaker Todd Huston, right, R-Fishers, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. McNamara and Huston both said they favored keeping exceptions for rape and incest victims in a bill aiming to ban most abortions in the state, putting them at odds with some other Republican legislators. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)