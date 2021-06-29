After denying an annual license renewal last week to Lucy Luck Gaming LLC, the Indiana Gaming Commission has re-opened the application process for a Vigo County gaming license.
The Gaming Commission Monday posted that interested applicants must pay an application fee of $50,000 and use the Commission's Casino License Application.
"Current Indiana licensed casino owners must submit the application and fee but may cross-reference to their existing application on file with the Commission, as applicable," the notification states.
Submitted proposals will be publicly disclosed documents, according to the Gaming Commission.
The deadline for submission of applications and proposals for the Vigo County casino operation is Sept. 22.
"After receipt of applications and proposals, and the completion of all necessary investigations, the Commission will determine the appropriate date for Commission action at a business meeting," according to the notice.
"Statute intended for Vigo County to benefit from the casino operation, and it is the responsibility of the Commission to ensure realization of that goal. The Commission is committed to ensuring that the applicant selected for the Vigo County casino meets or exceeds all applicable standards and presents the highest potential for successful operation of a casino. It is a top priority Commission to issue this license as expeditiously as possible," the Commission stated in its notice.
"The Commission is committed to a transparent process for the review and issuance of the Vigo County license," the notice stated.
The released can be found at https://www.in.gov/igc/files/Guidance%20re%20Vigo%20County%20Casino%20Operations.pdf.
