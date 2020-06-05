The Indiana Department of Education today released 2020-21 school year COVID-19 reentry considerations and guidelines for K-12 schools, with a goal being "a return to brick and mortar."

Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to discuss further information related to school re-opening this afternoon.

Called IN-CLASS, it "is a fluid document as there are few certainties in this uncertain time," Jennifer McCormick, state superintendent of public instruction, tweeted this morning. "Our priority is the health and safety of all involved. Our goal is continuous learning, including a return to brick and mortar."

School officials will be able to learn more through a webinar Tuesday.

McCormick also shared, "All districts and schools will need time to review, plan, prepare and work with local health departments, and communicate. Community patience is appreciated."

The document is 38 pages and suggests guidelines for school operations; health protocols; social distancing in school; extra-curricular and co-curricular re-entry and special education and student transportation.

According to Chalkbeat Indiana, the state offers several options — not mandates — that schools could consider in order to allow for social distancing:

• Provide in-person instruction to elementary students and increase distance learning opportunities for secondary grade levels.

• Schedule specified groups of students to attend in-person school on alternate days or half days to minimize the number of students in the building.

• Change to a year-round calendar.

• Move classes outdoors whenever possible.

• Discourage the use of attendance awards.

• Use assigned seating and track who enters the building so potential exposure can be more easily traced by the health department.

Vigo County responds to state considerations

According to Bill Riley, Vigo County School Corp. director of communications, "Our team will take the weekend and first part of next week to analyze [the state guidelines]." District officials will meet with a health council next week that includes some local pediatricians, health department staff and others "to wrap our heads around the [state] plan."

The district also plans to release a survey in mid- to late-June to parents to obtain their perspective. It will outline what the district is considering and seek parents' feedback, Riley said.

The district has had much discussion, with a focus on how different groups are affected. "What groups do we need to be concerned about as we create these plans?" he said.

If students and staff are required to wear masks, he gave the example of a student with sensory issues "and wearing a mask would be difficult for them."

Another group to consider is staff who have risk factors or are over age 65.

He described the state plan as "guardrails, suggestions ... things to think about, not how to do it." The state is "big on local control" in making those decisions.

The state plan offers "a lot of different suggestions, but it is not prescriptive." School districts will consult with local health officials and determine what is right for their community, Riley said.

"I think we will have to build in some social distancing. We will have to talk about how we handle health screenings" to determine if individuals are sick or have a fever, he said. Some districts may do school-based screenings, while others may rely on screenings at home.

"There are a lot of details we need to figure out regarding what is right for our community," he said, and the district will look to the local health council — which includes county health commissioner Darren Brucken — for advice, Riley said.

The district hopes to announce a plan In July "in terms of a return to school." And "in some form or fashion," it will involve a return to school buildings, Riley said.

The district also is thinking about families that don't have child care, in which parents have returned to work. "It's something we're concerned about," he said.

The state plan can be reviewed at: https://bit.ly/37fmGVr

Sue Loughlin