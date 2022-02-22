A bill barring transgender girls from playing on their school athletic teams remained unchanged after three Democratic attempts to alter the underlying bill failed in the Senate chamber.
Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, asked legislators to create a scholarship fund for transgender athletes. Funding would come from the attorney general’s budget, and the amount would match what that office estimates will be the cost of litigating the bill.
The American Civil Liberties Union previously said it would sue the state if the bill is enacted into law, and the attorney general’s office said it would use taxpayer dollars to defend the bill.
Another amendment attempted to revert to the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s judgment, which already has a process for letting transgender athletes play on their respective school teams. A “last-ditch Hail Mary” amendment sought to send the bill to a summer study committee.
“These are kids that we’re actively attacking,” said Ford, the author of all three amendments. “These kids just want to play soccer. That’s it.”
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, urged senators to study transgender athletes in a summer committee, saying people 10 years ago didn’t understand the concept of same-sex marriage either.
“I sense maybe there’s a misunderstanding of what it means to be transgender, and I think before we act we ought to slow down and we should study this matter to get a better understanding,” Lanane said. “If we don’t understand something, let’s study it.”
Five Republican senators voted with Democrats to send the bill to a summer committee, but the amendment failed 33-16.
The bill, which had hours of testimony from many opponents and a few supporters, will be read a final time in the Senate before a vote. If approved, it would go to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk for his consideration. If he signs it, it would become law effective July 1.
