The Indiana State Department of Health on Sunday reported a total of 1,514 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 290 from Saturday’s total.
Thirty-two Hoosiers have died, according to ISDH.
Vigo County has six active cases of COVID-19 and has had one death, according to the county health department’s website.
The Vigo County person who died was in their mid-50s and had numerous underlying health conditions, according to the county department. That person was hospitalized March 18 and died on Thursday; test results came back Friday.
Elsewhere in the Wabash Valley according to ISDH’s Sunday posting, Clay County has one confirmed case of COVID-19 infection; Parke County, no confirmed cases; Sullivan County, one confirmed case; and Vermillion County, one confirmed case.
As of Sunday morning, 9,830 test results had been reported to ISDH, up from 8,407 on Saturday.
In its daily update on Sunday, the state said Marion County had the most new cases, at 119, while Lake County had 17, Johnson County had 15, Hendricks County had 12 and Hamilton County had 10.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence.
The state said its dashboard has been updated to remove six duplicate entries, shift two cases to reflect out-of-state residency and correct the county of residence for 23 patients based on updated information.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, has said the projected illness peak is expected in mid- to late April in Indiana.
A statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb took effect Wednesday, March 25, and runs until April 7. It includes exemptions for essential businesses to remain open and for necessary trips for food and medicine.
COVID-19 testing has been limited around the state, but Holcomb has said the locations of confirmed cases show the virus has spread to all parts of Indiana.
The Associated Press also contributed to this report.
