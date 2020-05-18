The Indiana Supreme Court refused Monday to respond to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency motion to rule on whether Attorney General Curtis Hill’s suspension qualifies as an office vacancy.
The court said in a Monday order, published just minutes after Holcomb’s standard Monday press conference ended, that the issues Holcomb raised weren’t litigated during the disciplinary action, “making intervention inappropriate.”
Hill's license to practice law is suspended for 30 days after the court found him guilty of misdemeanor battery during a 2018 party at an Indianapolis bar. Four women said that Hill groped them during the party celebrating the end of the legislative session.
Hill’s suspension started Monday and ends June 17, just days before the Republican Party’s virtual convention, where delegates will select their party’s nominee for attorney general.
Holcomb asked the court last week whether Hill’s discipline would impact his ability to serve as attorney general after his license is reinstated and whether Hill’s leave qualified as a vacancy in the attorney general's office.
In Indiana, Holcomb can appoint a new attorney general if there’s an office vacancy, but the state supreme court declined to rule Monday on whether Holcomb could do so in Hill’s case.
Hill appointed a deputy attorney general to oversee his duties during his suspension.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.