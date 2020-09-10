Indiana court denies challenge to religious objection limits

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, James Bopp, the attorney for conservative religious groups speaks with reporters at the Hamilton County government center in Noblesville, Ind. An Indiana court rejected an appeal Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, from conservative religious groups that have unsuccessfully challenged limits on the state's religious objections law that were signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence. Bopp said Thursday, the groups have limited their activities to avoid legal action under the city ordinances and would consider an appeal to the state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Tom Davies File)