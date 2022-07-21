Indiana anti-abortion group calls proposed ban bill weak

Indiana’s most prominent anti-abortion group is decrying the abortion restriction bill proposed by state Senate Republicans as weak and lacking enforcement provisions.
The proposal released Wednesday would ban abortions with limited exceptions such as in cases of rape, incest or to protect a woman’s life.
Republican Senate leaders said the bill would not add new criminal penalties against doctors involved with abortions but they would face possibly having their medical licenses revoked for breaking the law.
Indiana Right to Life President Mike Fichter said he believed the proposal doesn’t have “any meaningful enforcement provisions.”
“This bill goes through the motions on paper, but lacks any teeth to actually reduce abortions in Indiana by holding those who perform abortions or would intentionally skirt the law accountable with criminal consequences,” Fichter said in a statement.
Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray’s office didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment Thursday.
The Republican-dominated Senate is scheduled to take up the bill on Monday as the Legislature's special session begins.
