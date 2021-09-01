The Indiana 63 northbound bridge over U.S. 41 southbound will re-open Thursday afternoon, four weeks ahead of schedule, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The temporary traffic signal at Florida Avenue, allowing U-turn access for the detour onto U.S. 41 southbound and then back to Indiana 63 northbound, will be shut off Thursday.
This project was awarded to White Construction Inc. for $3.2 million. It also includes a bridge deck replacement on Indiana 59 in Clay County, located over two miles north of Indiana 246, scheduled for completion at the end of September.
