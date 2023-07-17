The Indiana Department of Transportation announces restrictions on Indiana 59 starting on or after July 21 between Clay City and Jasonville.
Crews will be restricting the Eel River bridge to one-lane, alternating traffic to perform bridge work and a polymer overlay. The restrictions will be between County Road 1300 West and County Road 1250 West through late August, weather permitting.
This contract was awarded to Milestone Contractors LP for $3.5 million. It also involves additional bridge work along Indiana 59. The entire contract is expected to be completed in October of 2023.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a work zone.
