An election challenge in the Vigo County Auditor’s race has been resolved with the top vote-getter conceding she is not eligible to hold the office.
In a court order signed today by Special Judge Lakshmi Reddy, Rebecca Coleman agreed she is ineligible to hold the office.
Current Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble has been declared the winner of the election.
The challenge was raised soon after the unofficial election results were announced. Bramble asserted Coleman, of West Terre Haute, was not eligible to run for office due to a previous felony conviction that had not been pardoned, dismissed or expunged.
Coleman defeated Bramble, 22,181 votes to 19,684 votes, for a split of about 53% to 47%.
The Bramble petition included a copy of the conviction order for Rebecca Reedy, now Rebecca Coleman.
According to state law, if a candidate is removed as ineligible, the office would then be filled by the candidate who received the second highest vote count. In this case, that is Bramble.
In a hand-written answer she filed with the court, Coleman admitted to having the conviction in 1996, but claimed she believed the conviction had been “set aside.”
In the agreed judgment filed today, Coleman said she had consulted with an attorney and determined she cannot successfully defend against the challenge.
Bramble was declared the elected winner of the race by Reddy.
A bench trial set for Dec. 1 has been canceled.
Meanwhile, another election challenge remains active with a special judge presiding in a hearing now set for 1 p.m. Monday in Vigo Circuit Court.
Current Treasurer Nancy Allsup is contesting the election of Josie Swalls-Thompson in the Nov. 3 election. Allsup contends Swalls-Thompson is a resident of Florida, not Vigo County.
Swalls-Thompson, the Republican challenger, defeated Democratic incumbent Allsup by 21,687 votes (51.54 percent) to 20,392 votes (48.46 percent).
The challenge was filed No. 12 in Vigo Circuit Court, where Judge Sarah Mullican recused herself.
The Allsup petition challenging Swalls-Thompson's residency includes a copy of property tax information with a homestead exemption for a home owned by Swalls-Thompson in Fort Myers, Fla.
Another exhibit is a 2017 marriage license for Swalls-Thompson stating she is a resident of Florida. The petition also states Swalls-Thompson notified the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Oct. 8, 2013, she had moved to Florida.
Swalls-Thompson has issued a statement acknowledging she owns property in Florida, but says she has resided in Vigo County since her marriage in 2017.
Judge Robert Pell of Clay County has been appointed special judge in that case.
