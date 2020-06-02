Primary voting appears to be running smoothly in Vigo County today with short or no wait times at the polls.
Garry Seidner of Terre Haute said he only had to wait a minute as he was checked in at the IBEW Union hall on Hulman Street, and he appreciated the speed and ease of voting as compared to voting sites he's visited in previous elections.
The current political climate in the nation is concerning, Seidner said, and the social unrest and violent protests across the nation are upsetting.
“I'm just totally disappointed in America. Voting is a right and a lot of people don't take advantage of it,” he said. “I don't hate any race, and I just get so tired of both sides arguing. Still, I'm going to vote because it's the only thing I can do.”
At all eight polling places in the county, crews from ServPro are on hand to wipe down tables, door handles and voting machines after each voter to reduce exposure to COVID-19.
Carrie Cox of ServPro said she's seen many voters being cautious about what they touch due to the pandemic.
“A lot of them are going out of the doors using their elbows, and one gentleman let me open the door for him because he is really scared of it,” Cox said.
At North Vigo High School, 24 voting machines were set up around the gymnasium.
Inspector Lola Roberts said the polling site had been busy since opening, but no long lines had formed. “We may have two or three at a time waiting, but that's all,” Roberts said.
All of the voting equipment had also been operating as expected, she said.
At the Vigo County Solid Waste District polling site on Haythorne Avenue, seven machines were available for voters.
Poll workers said the site had been busier today than in past elections. Ninety voters had cast ballots at that location as of about 10 a.m.
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Marilyn Kay Underwood, 73, of Terre Haute, Indiana, left her earthly vessel to be with her Lord and Savior on May 24, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1946 to Jesse M. and Helen A. (Stanley) Underwood of Terre Haute, Indiana. She worked for GlasCol for 30 years and retire…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.