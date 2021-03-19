Illinois State Police are investigating a four-vehicle fatal accident that occurred Thursday on westbound Interstate 70 near Effingham.
Evadine B. Goers, 86, of Saint Elmo, Ill., a passenger in one of the vehicles, was killed in the accident, according to police. She was in a Dodge Caravan driven by Eugene E. Goers, 85, of Saint Elmo.
All four vehicles were traveling west on I-70 at milepost 91 near Effingham, with three of the vehicles slowing in traffic. According to police, Eugene E. Goers failed to slow and struck the rear of an SUV driven by Janet S. Bushue, 55, of Altamont, Ill.
Goers' vehicle pushed Bushue's vehicle into the rear of a third vehicle, a car, which hit the rear of a fourth vehicle, an SUV. Both Goers and Bushue were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries. Evadine B. Goers was pronounced dead, according to police.
Two other drivers involved and one other passenger declined medical treatment. The accident happened about 11 a.m.
Eugene E. Goers was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. Jesus G. Gomez-Lara, 27, of Indianapolis, the driver of the third vehicle, was issued a citation for driving while license suspended.
