Illinois investigators seek the public's help identifying a woman whose decomposed body was found in 2013 along the westbound I-70 entrance ramp off Illinois Route 49 near Casey.
Nearly six years after her body was found, she remains unidentified, police said Wednesday.
She is described as a white female in her 20s or 30s with dark hair. She stood about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighed about 140 pounds. She had no tattoos.
Investigators are asking for anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the woman to call investigators at Illinois State Police Zone 7 in Effingham, 217-342-7853.
