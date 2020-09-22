An Illinois man was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 150 in northwestern Vigo County, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
The driver, Raymond Rybka, 56, of Orlando Park, Ill., was killed in the crash.
On Saturday at 7:15 a.m., sheriff's deputies responded to the accident on U.S. 150 near Libertyville. Upon arrival, they found a silver 2000 Oldsmobile that had left the roadway and crashed into a tree, splitting the vehicle in half.
At this time, it is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway or if drugs or alcohol were a factor, according to a sheriff's office news release.
This investigation is ongoing. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Rybka," said Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.
