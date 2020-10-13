A Clark County, Ill., man has died and another has been injured in a Monday night crash on Mill Street just south of U.S. 40 in Martinsville.
Levi J. Powers, 29, was pronounced dead at the 10:16 p.m. scene by the Clark County coroner.
Illinois State Police said passenger Justin W. Clark, 33, also of Martinsville, was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said Powers was driving a black Toyota south on Mill Street when the car left the road to the right for an unknown reason. The car hit two trees. Powers, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.