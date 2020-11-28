A Bridgeton, Illinois man was arrested in Sullivan County after police find drugs and several stolen vehicles, according to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.
Daniel Snyder faces charges of theft, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringes. He is being held in the Sullivan County Jail with a $95,000 bond.
Police on Friday discovered a stolen backhoe from Crawford County, Illinois, stashed at a residence in Sullivan County.
Deputies from Sullivan County, along with the Indiana State Police, executed a search warrant on the property.
During the search several ATV’s, tools, a trailer and a backhoe were found on the property, that were previously reported stolen from Lawrence and Crawford counties.
Methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia was also found during the search, according to police.
