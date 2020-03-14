The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday announced the first cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in central and southern Illinois.
A Woodford County resident in his 70s and a Cumberland County resident in his 70s both tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Additionally, two St. Clair County residents have tested positive – a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s. Possible exposures and travel histories for the two individuals are still being investigated and public health officials are working to identify and contact all individuals who are close contacts for these two cases.
“We are starting to receive results from commercial laboratory testing,” public heath Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release. “With these additional results, we expect the number of identified cases to increase dramatically all across the state.
"It is vitally important that we implement social distancing measures, such as staying home and cancelling large events. These are actions that can reduce the number of infections that occur in the community, and ultimately alleviate the strain on our health care systems.”
A DuPage County woman in her 60s residing in a long-term care facility has also tested positive.
The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 64.
In addition to cases in Cumberland, DuPage, St. Clair, and Woodford counties, there are seven new cases in Chicago, four in suburban Cook, one in Kane, and one in Lake counties.
