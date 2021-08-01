Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging people to be on the lookout for scam emails claiming to come from his office.
The attorney general has received reports of individuals receiving spoofed emails that seem to come from a discontinued domain name, and Raoul is cautioning that clicking on links in such emails could result in dangerous software being downloaded.
The fraudulent emails appear to be sent from the domain “atg.state.il.us” or from a source who falsely claims to have worked with the attorney general’s office. Raoul is warning people that these emails are not genuine, and scammers are seeking to entice people to click on a malicious link in the email.
“The attorney general’s office will not send emails from an atg.state.il.us domain, and it is imperative that anyone who receives an email from that domain not click on links within or attachments to the email,” Raoul said. “I urge people to be on the lookout for these spoofed emails and immediately contact my office’s identity theft hotline to report receiving such an email.” The identity theft hotline is at 866-999-5630.
Raoul said scammers are sending the emails, some of which inform recipients that they are the subject of an investigation before directing them to act by clicking a link. Some spoofed emails may also appear to contain communications others have had with the attorney general’s office or make other claims to coerce the recipient to click a link or attachment.
The attorney general’s office is not using the atg.state.il.us domain name and is not sending these emails, and clicking on any links will install malware that could steal sensitive data.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.