The Indiana High School Athletic Association has announced it is postponing its boys state basketball tournament.
Here is the IHSAA news release, which was issued this afternoon:
"Due to the number of schools closing after today for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled. Subsequently, the boys basketball tournament is postponed immediately.
"Saturday’s girls gymnastics state finals at Worthen Arena in Muncie will continue."
This story will be updated.
