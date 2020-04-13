A Seelyville man has been identified as the subject who died Saturday in an officer-involved shooting in West Terre Haute.
Errol K. Bolin, 51, has a history of contact with police through alleged criminal activity, according to previous media reports. He was most recently housed in the Vigo County Jail in January on charges of residential entry and public intoxication.
Bolin's identity was released following an autopsy this morning at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. No other information from the autopsy was released.
Indiana State Police at Putnamville are investigating the incident at the request of Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.
The incident occurred about 8 a.m. Saturday at West Illiana Drive and South Crews Place in West Terre Haute after deputies responded about 7:20 a.m. to a report of a suspicious person.
According to ISP, sheriff's deputies investigated the area in an attempt to locate the subject, discovering a vehicle down a lane that had the rear window busted out.
Assuming the subject was still in the area, they attempted to make contact by using a loud-speaker system, asking for the subject to come out of the wooded area. It was at this time that the subject then began to shoot at the deputies, who immediately took cover and called for assistance, indicating shots were fired.
Other law enforcement officers from various agencies arrived at the scene, setting up a perimeter just to the north of the deputies taking cover. The subject continued to fire randomly at the officers, police said, and was believed to be advancing north through the wooded area, but officers were still unable to clearly see the subject firing the shots.
Eventually, the responding officers located the subject firing the shots and could clearly see him. Police said the officers ordered the subject to put down the weapon and to show his hands. At that time, the subject then allegedly pointed the weapon toward them and shot directly at the officers giving the commands. Gunfire was exchanged.
The Terre Haute Special Response Team arrived at the scene with an armored vehicle and moved in to apprehend the subject. It was at this time that it was discovered that the subject was dead.
No major injuries were reported by responding officers. One deputy did suffer a badly sprained ankle.
ISP detectives will submit a full report of the incident to the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
