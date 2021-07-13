Police have released the identity of a person in Saturday's death investigation at at local hotel.
Sheriff John Plasse said the victim has been identified as Trevor Montgomery, 47, of Vigo County.
His body was found by hotel staff in a room about 12:25 a.m. July 10 at Days Inn and Suites at Fourth Street and Margaret Avenue.
The investigation is continuing, Plasse said.
Original post: 6:20 p.m. July 10, 2021
City and county police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found early today at a local hotel.
City police officers were called about 12:25 a.m. today to Days Inn and Suites at Fourth Street and Margaret Avenue in regard to a death, according to a news release from Sheriff John Plasse.
Sheriff's investigators were then called out.
A male victim was discovered in a hotel room by hotel staff, the sheriff said.
The investigation continues. Additional information, including the victim's name, will be provided when appropriate, the sheriff said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.