Dental records have confirmed the identity of a woman found Thursday in the Wabash River north of Newport.

Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said the woman is Vickie S. Kendrick Hughes, 50, of Perrysville. She had been missing since March 12.

The woman's body was found about 4:30 p.m. Thursday by an Indiana conservation officer and a sheriff's deputy searching the river.

An autopsy Friday showed the woman's death to be consistent with drowning.

An investigation into the case is being conducted by the sheriff's department.

