Time has taken a toll on a historic oddity in the northeast corner of Vigo County.
The Historic Greencastle Road Tree has seen better days. We hope to protect this important Vigo County landmark. pic.twitter.com/bRCtraS5RP— Brendan Kearns (@brendanrkearns) July 5, 2022
An oak tree in the middle of Greencastle Road lost two portions on Friday and Saturday of last weekend, county officials said. Concerns that the tree, which likely dates back to the 19th century, could lose more portions and perhaps affect motorists prompted the temporary closing of intersections leading to the spot where the tree is located, Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns said Wednesday afternoon.
"We are implementing safety measures regarding the tree on Greencastle Road," Kearns wrote on his Facebook page. "It is very unstable, and we are waiting for confirmation from a third arborist so that we make the right decision."
Two arborists inspected the tree in the roadway Tuesday, Kearns and Vigo County engineer Larry Robbins said.
Kearns emphasized that stopping to sight-see at the tree is dangerous, because of traffic going around it. Also, vehicles often drive past the tree at speeds that are too fast.
Those concerns also led to the temporary closing of that portion of Greencastle Road.
"People driving on Greencastle Road way too fast is causing me concerns with people who want to visit the tree, take pictures, etc. The risk of someone getting hit by a distracted driver is too high," Kearns wrote. "I found out personally while on-site [Tuesday].
"Predicted thunderstorms on Thursday are also a concern," he added. "We are closing the roads at the nearest intersection until we get the issue stabilized and safe."
Kearns and Robbins inspected the tree earlier this week after the two sections fell. Those portions came down despite a lack of severe weather last Friday and Sunday, raising concerns that storms later this week could weaken two other branches. Robbins said the oak is loaded with bees, too, indicating it's hollow in places.
"It's an old tree," Robbins said Wednesday morning.
Two main branches may have to be taken down, Kearns told the Tribune-Star on Wednesday. Portions of that wood may be saved for future projects related to the tree, if someone is interested in doing such work, Kearns added. Its trunk also could be preserved.
The oak's age isn't precisely known, nor is the reason why it's in the middle of the road. One historian told Tribune-Star columnist Mike Lunsford in 2010 that the road initially went by one side of the tree, but motorists started going around the other side when the existing road got too wet, leading to two paths around it.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.