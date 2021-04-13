HENDRICKS COUNTY — Lane restrictions on westbound I-70 in Hendricks County are scheduled to begin Thursday after 9 p.m. for placement of temporary barrier walls and paint striping, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The restrictions will occur between the 65-67 mile markers near the Plainfield exit.
Drivers are encouraged to slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
On or after May 15 through July 21, the contractor plans to close the I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Ameriplex Parkway. The official detour will follow I-70 eastbound to I-465 southbound to S.R. 67 [Kentucky Ave.] and back.
After the Memorial Day holiday weekend, traffic will be shifted into the westbound side of the interstate with three lanes for westbound and two lanes for eastbound travel.
The on-ramp from Indiana 267 to I-70 eastbound will be closed. The official detour for this ramp closure follows Indiana 267 to U.S. 40 to I-465. This is scheduled for a 120-day closure with an incentive for the contractor to complete earlier. The max incentive is 60 days.
Milestone Contractors, L.P. was awarded this $43.9 million project that will rebuild the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 from one half of one mile west of Indiana 267 to Ronald Reagan Parkway and patch the interstate from just west of Indiana 267 to Indiana 39.
The westbound lanes were rebuilt last year with the eastbound lanes construction occurring this year. The project is scheduled for completion in early summer of 2022.
