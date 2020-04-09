Personal hygiene products will be distributed to students and families from 1 to 3 p.m. Today at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
Catholic Charities Foodback is handing out pre-packaged food and hygiene products in response to school closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Many students depend on school hygiene closets for essential items when school is in session, making this distribution critical to these students. This is the third distribution focused on providing both food and personal hygiene products to students.
In two prior distributions, 229 households received food and 498 children received bags with personal hygiene products such as shampoo, bar soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Bags for junior high and high school students contain additional items such as deodorant and feminine hygiene products.
Pre-packaged bags or boxes of food with items such as canned fruit, vegetables, meat and soups or stew, in addition to dry goods like pasta, will also be distributed.
This is a drive-through pantry. In order to serve the community in the safest way possible, enter and exit at the light on Seventh Street. Remain in your vehicle and pop your trunk or hatch. If unable to open the truck or hatch from inside the vehicle, or if the trunk or hatch are full, the driver will be directed to an alternate station for pick up.
The community is asked to support future efforts by providing personal hygiene products. An Amazon Wishlist has been created with the items most needed. Click on the link, choose the item to purchase, enter payment information, and the items will be delivered directly to Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank. The link is https://smile.amazon.com/hz/charitylist/ls/2RTLA0NJ67JQG/ref=smi_cl_wl_rd_cl?ref_=smi_se_cl_rd_cl
