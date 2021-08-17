Hundreds of Indiana State University students shared their time and energy to serve the community on Monday.
About 950 students participated in Donaghy Day, a day of service demonstrating ISU’s commitment to experiential learning and public service.
Many of them packed 75,000 meals at Hulman Center for the Million Meal Movement, an effort to provide meals to hungry Hoosiers. Some students went to Marshall, Ill. to help with community service projects, while others volunteered at local schools, the ISU Community Garden, the local bike park, and elsewhere.
Community Engagement Director Heather Miklozek said that ISU's Donaghy Day tradition provides an opportunity for first-year students to get to know their new community and fellow freshmen. It also instills in them the importance of supporting the community.
