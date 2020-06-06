Despite sweltering heat, more than 300 people marched peacefully down Wabash Avenue Saturday afternoon chanting "No Justice, No Peace," and "Black Lives Matter," as part of a Walk for CommUNITY organized by Change of Terre Haute.
The crowd included children and elderly, black and white, marching in unity as they carried signs that read, "I Can't Breathe," "End White Silence" and "End Police Violence."
It began with a rally moderated by Erick Beverly, one of the march organizers, and proceeded from the Vigo County Courthouse to the Terre Haute Police Department, then back to the courthouse.
As the march progressed, police blocked U.S. 41 in front of the courthouse and side streets so that participants could safely walk down Wabash. Terre Haute police also rode bicycles along the route.
Similar protests and gatherings have taken place in Terre Haute since last Saturday in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd. Floyd died while Minneapolis police pinned him to the ground in handcuffs. Arresting officer Derek Chauvin kept a knee pressed on the back of Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes until Floyd stopped speaking or moving.
Floyd's death has sparked protests and, in some cases, riots across the country. It has sparked a movement in Terre Haute, as well.
Beverly said that prior to the rally, he had met with Terre Haute police chief Shawn Keen and Mayor Duke Bennett, and discussions will continue. Among the issues to be addressed is police use of force, practices and policies.
As the pep rally proceeded, Beverly urged protestors to make their voices heard. "Come on, let's get loud — Black Lives Matter," he said. And the crowd answered his call.
After the march ended, Beverly thanked everyone for being there and protesting peacefully. "We will see change," he said. There are issues in Terre Haute that need to be addressed, including racial profiling, he said.
"We need to see each and every race come together as one, showing nothing but peace and love, showing consideration that black lives do matter," he said.
Dominique Morefield, another speaker during the rally, urged those attending to continue the momentum. Change is needed locally, as well as nationally. "We need all hands on deck for real policy change," she said.
Another speaker was Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt, who said he and police officers he has spoken with are "appalled by what happened" to George Floyd.
"I pray there will be justice for George Floyd and his family," the prosecutor said.
Modesitt further said, "I condemn all racism, violence and hatred. I condemn all injustice." He also said he supports peaceful protest.
A few protestors interrupted him, one asking whether Terre Haute police "still teach choke holds," and at least one other person shouted, "Close down the county jail."
Also speaking was Anthony Thompson, a Terre Haute native who now lives in Bloomington. A former NFL football player and 1989 Heisman Trophy runner-up, he told those gathered, "When I see people in Terre Haute hurting, I hurt ... I'm so glad everyone's here today, standing shoulder to shoulder, and that's what it's all about. Trying to get some understanding ... trying to bring about some healing."
A pastor, Thompson urged those attending to seek answers through prayer. "If God's not in it ... it won't get done."
Throughout the event, Beverly lead the march and chants, but also urged people to stay peaceful and to take care of themselves in the heat.
Because of the heat and humidity, bottles of water were available at the site of the rally, and some businesses also made water available along the walk's route.
Among those participating in the event was Draylen Akers, a Terre Haute North Vigo High School student. She attended with Lizzie Callecod, Annie Kuyper and Tavia Hedrick.
"We wanted to raise awareness for the injustices against minorities and people of color ... and also just for police brutality in general," Akers said. "And we want to let our neighbors and people of color know we are allies and we support them and we are here to help them."
Akers' sign read: "Police the police." The otherside stated, "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."
Cathy Troxel of Terre Haute carried a sign that read, "All mothers were summoned when George Floyd called out for his mama." She attended the march because "black lives matter, and injustice was done ... I love everybody and I don't understand how people don't love everybody else."
The march was the fourth event Troxel has attended this past week in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Rob Haworth, Vigo County School Corp. superintendent, attended the rally and march with his family. "We're here for a lot of reasons. We're here for our family. We're here for my students and Vigo County schools. We're here to let people know we just can't ignore this situation anymore."
Other groups supporting the Walk for CommUNITY were The Reform Movement of Terre Haute and Wabash Valley in Solidarity.
Contacted after the march, Terre Haute police chief Shawn Keen said the walk was "peaceful, organized and I thought everybody looked out for one another in the heat." Beverly thanked law enforcement for working with the community.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.