Within 30 minutes, about 100 families had pulled in front of Terre Haute North Vigo High School late Monday morning to take advantage of the free grab-and-go lunches and breakfasts being distributed by the Vigo County School Corp.
Among them was Laurie Helt, who has four children out of school for at least three weeks because of coronavirus illness and spring break.
“It’s real important we get it. I wasn’t prepared for all this — to feed my kids for a couple of weeks,” she said.
Helt anticipates coming every day the meals are available. “I do appreciate them closing down [school], though,” she said. “I feel safer that they are taking preventive measures.”
She works, but her mom and dad are able to babysit.
The school district is providing the meals while school is out of session for three weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then spring break. Concerns have been raised about meals for underprivileged children who may depend on school breakfasts and lunches.
“Food insecurity is a public health issue as well,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. “We recognize it will be tough on families.”
The school district will now provide the federally subsidized meals through at least spring break, on weekdays, he said. If needed, the program will be expanded.
He also clarified who qualifies. The food is for any child 18 or younger. “You do not have to be a VCSC student,” he said. “You do not have to be kindergarten-age.”
The district also can serve VCSC special education students through age 22.
Meals also were distributed at South Vigo High School and West Vigo Elementary. At the school locations alone, about 500 meals were given out.
Nonprofits also handed out meals on behalf of the school system, including Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club; Chances and Services for Youth at the Booker T. Washington Community Center; Ryves Hall Youth Center; the main branch of Vigo County Public Library; and Camp Navigate and The Life Center at 3000 College Ave.
On Monday, the lunch consisted of Uncrustables peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, fruit, carrots, a Rice Krispie treat and Munchies snack mix. Breakfast for the next day was cereal, graham crackers and a juice box.
Distributing the meals at the northside location were Paula Vaughn, field adviser for the VCSC food services, and Penny Smith, assistant cafeteria manager at South Vigo, who helped assemble the meals at North Vigo earlier that morning. About eight people helped assemble the meals, and Riley also helped distribute.
People drove up to North Vigo’s front entrance and the bagged meals were handed to them.
Another person grateful for the food assistance was Hailee Liston, a North Vigo student who brought her younger brother, Carter.
“It means a lot because my mom and dad are divorced and she has to work a lot, so it really helps us get food,” she said.
Vaughn, who works for VCSC food services, said it’s important “to keep our kids fed. There are a lot of needy families who can’t afford when school is out to do breakfast and lunch both at home. I think we help with that necessity to take a burden off families.”
People were appreciative, Vaughn said. One parent was in tears and battling cancer.
“She said if she could get out of the car, she would hug us,” Vaughn said.
The grab-and-go meals are being distributed weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon. Meals consist of prepackaged items.
Riley urges people to monitor the district’s Facebook page, which will have updates.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
