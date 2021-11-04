The Hulman-George family has given Indiana State University $2 million for a new scoreboard and high resolution video boards at Hulman Center.
ISU made the announcement and honored the family at Thursday's night exhibition basketball game against Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
“On behalf of the entire Hulman-George family, we are proud of our long-standing commitment to the community through the Hulman Center,” said Tony George, an ISU alumnus.
“It was the passionate commitment of Tony Hulman for the community to have a place for public meetings and gatherings," George said. "Over the past 50 years, great memories have been created, and the recent renovations will ensure another 50 years of guest experiences enjoyed."
The boards, expected to be operational in spring or early summer 2022, will vastly improve on the current video boards, which have been in use for the past 13 years, the university said in a news release.
“Visitors to the Hulman Center for all kinds of events will notice a big difference,” said Nancy Rogers, vice president of university engagement. “It will make a significant impact on the experience of being in the Hulman Center.”
ISU President Deborah Curtis thanked the Hulman-George family members for their longtime support of the university.
“The Hulman-George family has been a generous benefactor of Indiana State University for generations,” Curtis said. “We are so grateful that they have decided to support this spectacular addition to the building that carries their name."
The new video boards will come from Daktronics, a leading supplier of audiovisual systems for sports, business and transportation, ISU said.
In the middle of the arena, Hulman Center will have two hanging video boards measuring more than 14 by 24 feet and two hanging boards measuring more than 9 by 16 feet.
For basketball, the 14-by-24 boards will face the sidelines and the 9-by-16 boards will face the baselines.
The 9-by-16 boards are bigger than the current boards and can be moved to hang from other parts of the arena for different events.
ISU said new boards also will be installed above the floor-level openings at the four corners of the arena. There will also be two new scorers tables with video boards in front. The north and south ends of the arena, between the two levels of seating, will have ribbon boards measuring more than 96 feet wide.
“This generous gift by the George family showcases the commitment and priority that the university has toward Indiana State men’s and women’s basketball and athletics as a whole,” ISU Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales said.
Hulman Center opened in 1973 and received a $50 million renovation that finished in 2020. The renovation included a new exterior façade and a glass entrance at the south end that adds square footage and event/meeting space; new restrooms and concession stands; a multi-purpose suite overlooking the floor; new lighting and improved acoustics; and efficient new utility systems.
