Hulman & Co. today announced the sale of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Hulman & Company and certain subsidiaries to Penske Entertainment Corp.
The Penske firm is a subsidiary of Penske Corporation.
Among the subsidiaries sold are NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Productions (IMS Productions).
Hulman & Co. plans a detailed announcement at 11 a.m. today.
Family patriarch Tony Hulman purchased the Speedway in in 1945 from Eddie Rickenbacker, turning the overgrown track into a racing mecca. The family launched Hulman & Co. in 1850 as a Terre Haute-based wholesale foods supplier of groceries, tobacco, and liquor.
Hulman & Co. sold Clabber Girl Baking Powder, still operating at Ninth Street and Wabash in May to New Jersey-based B&G Foods Inc. for $80 million in cash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.