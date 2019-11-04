Hulman & Co. today announced the sale of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Hulman & Company and certain subsidiaries to Penske Entertainment Corp.

The Penske firm is a subsidiary of Penske Corporation.

Among the subsidiaries sold are NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Productions (IMS Productions).

Hulman & Co. plans a detailed announcement at 11 a.m. today.

Family patriarch Tony Hulman purchased the Speedway in in 1945 from Eddie Rickenbacker, turning the overgrown track into a racing mecca. The family launched Hulman & Co. in 1850 as a Terre Haute-based wholesale foods supplier of groceries, tobacco, and liquor.

Hulman & Co. sold Clabber Girl Baking Powder, still operating at Ninth Street and Wabash in May to New Jersey-based B&G Foods Inc. for $80 million in cash.

